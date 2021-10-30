Andra AP fonden Takes $1.42 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 520.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Futu by 258.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,363 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $53.52 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

