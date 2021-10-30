Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 185,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

