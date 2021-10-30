Andra AP fonden Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.88%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.