AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.55 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

