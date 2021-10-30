Analyzing Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.44 $390.61 million $0.96 13.81

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omni Financial Services and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.06, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp 29.44% 10.40% 1.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Omni Financial Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni Financial Services

Omni Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial product and services. Its product and services include immediate, deferred and fixed annuities; group medical, employee, life, disability, long term care and term life insurance products. The company was founded by Stephen M. Klein and Jeffrey L. Levine in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

