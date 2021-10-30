Analyzing MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MoneyLion and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.74%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 102.19%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Mogo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Mogo $33.03 million 11.70 -$10.04 million ($0.30) -18.30

Mogo has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48% Mogo 10.57% -23.47% -11.85%

Risk and Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mogo beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

