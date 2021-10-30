Analyzing ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and ICU Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 282.70 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -8.09 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.91 $86.87 million $6.13 38.19

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29% ICU Medical 8.07% 8.67% 7.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond Air and ICU Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Beyond Air presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $283.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Given ICU Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Beyond Air on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

