Analysts Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price at $18.56

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAPS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in WM Technology by 160.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 83.8% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter worth $744,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in WM Technology by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.24. 420,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

