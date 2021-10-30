Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) PT at $68.40

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. 279,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.