Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $72.00

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 9,877,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,552. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.