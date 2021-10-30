Analysts Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price at $47.33

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NFE opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

