Analysts Set Expectations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

TNP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 136,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

