Analysts Set Expectations for iMedia Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for iMedia Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $6.08 on Thursday. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $113.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,820,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,290,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 410,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

