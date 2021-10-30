Analysts Set Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Target Price at $40.40

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celcuity by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

