Analysts Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) PT at $50.67

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. 253,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,896. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

