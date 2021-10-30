Analysts Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target at $14.92

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several research firms have commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 365,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

