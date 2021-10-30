Analysts Offer Predictions for The Brink’s Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Brink’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BCO stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

