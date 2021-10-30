Analysts Offer Predictions for NOV Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for NOV in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.