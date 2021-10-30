Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

HAFC opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

