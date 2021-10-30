Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank First Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank First in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will earn $5.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 36.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Bank First by 93,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank First by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank First by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.