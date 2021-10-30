Analysts Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. TriMas reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TRS opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. TriMas has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $36.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TriMas by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TriMas by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

