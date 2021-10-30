Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report earnings per share of $4.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 495.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $14.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 114,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,884. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $579.45 million, a P/E ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,661,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 239,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 182,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116,435 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.