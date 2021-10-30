Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.53). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($17.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million.

CCCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -7.62. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,465 shares of company stock worth $6,978,562 over the last three months. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 254,993 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 518,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.