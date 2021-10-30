Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post sales of $406.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $453.63 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $200.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 117.5% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

