Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce sales of $479.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.48 million and the highest is $492.25 million. Realty Income reported sales of $404.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

O traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. 43,834,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

