Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $886,000. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 330,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after buying an additional 170,159 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.