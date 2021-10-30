Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

