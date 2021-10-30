Analysts Anticipate Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dermata Therapeutics.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

