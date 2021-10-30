Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,055,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,330,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.