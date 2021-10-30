Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 56.76% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHMI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

