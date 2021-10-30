Analysts Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. 2,389,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

