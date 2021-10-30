Amundi Takes Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lemonade by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,870,000 after acquiring an additional 145,588 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMND opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.01. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $430,473 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

