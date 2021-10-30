Amundi Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Amundi purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,412,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.11% of Monster Beverage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $75,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.