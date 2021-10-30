Amundi Makes New $49.34 Million Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Amundi purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,342,000. Amundi owned 0.23% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $276.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

