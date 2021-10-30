Amundi Invests $45.59 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,589,000. Amundi owned 0.18% of VeriSign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $130,029.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,260 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $222.67 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

