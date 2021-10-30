Amundi Buys New Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,102,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $42.17 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

