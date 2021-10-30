AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSE HKIB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 6,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,097. AMTD International has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.
About AMTD International
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.