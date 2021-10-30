AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE HKIB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 6,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,097. AMTD International has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

