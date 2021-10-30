Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 237.9% from the September 30th total of 956,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Proman bought 15,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 30.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

