Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 14,030 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.