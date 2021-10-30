Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 13,094 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $316.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

