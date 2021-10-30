Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 11,723 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 4,804.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $239.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.22. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $170.34 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

