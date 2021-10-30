Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41.

