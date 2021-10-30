Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.