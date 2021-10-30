Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 7,083 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.