Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 5,089 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

