AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $56.91, but opened at $61.47. AMERISAFE shares last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 96 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 283.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 304,095 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 108,028 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.