Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

COLD opened at $29.47 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

