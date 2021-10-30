American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $311.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $302.00 to $311.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.29.

AMT opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after acquiring an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100,395 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

