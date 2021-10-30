American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading 0.6% Higher

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.32 and last traded at $47.32. 128 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.