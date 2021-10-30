AMCON Distributing (DIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 30th

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of DIT opened at $132.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

